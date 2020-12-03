2020 December 3 10:02

Soren Toft arrives at MSC as Chief Executive Officer

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, welcomes Soren Toft in his new role as Chief Executive Officer as of 2 December 2020, the company said in its release.

He reports directly to Diego Aponte, MSC Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, Founder and MSC Group Chairman.

In his role as CEO, Soren Toft oversees MSC’s global cargo businesses including ocean liner and logistics. He will also be a member of the board of directors of Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), the terminals business which is majority-owned by MSC.

Soren Toft joins MSC from Maersk, where he served as Chief Operating Officer since 2013 and later as a Member of the Executive Board. His impressive long-standing career in shipping over more than two decades and extensive experience in leadership roles will bring significant value to MSC’s cargo businesses, building on the company’s existing strengths and boosting its development plans even further.

Commenting on the new CEO’s arrival, Diego Aponte said: “With his twenty-five years of experience in leadership roles at Maersk, and his comprehensive understanding of the future of the container shipping supply chain, Soren is the ideal match to help lead MSC into the future at the helm of our family company, building on the strategy which has made MSC such a growing success these past five decades.”