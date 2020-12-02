2020 December 2 18:37

Rolls-Royce acquires leading supplier of ship control systems Servowatch

Servowatch, a leading supplier of integrated ship control systems, now part of Rolls-Royce, the company said in its release.

Rolls-Royce has acquired Servowatch Systems, a UK-based international supplier of integrated marine automation solutions for navies, commercial vessels and large yachts. Representatives of Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit and the company’s previous owner, the Indian engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services group Larsen & Toubro, signed the contracts on 2 December.

Servowatch, based in Heybridge, Essex, will significantly expand the ship automation division of the MTU product and solution brand of Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business.

The new subsidary's open automation systems will be fully integrated into MTU's product range.

Servowatch employs approximately 35 people at its headquarters in Heybridge, with additional 11 people in India. Servowatch automation systems monitor and control the operation of numerous large ships, for example large yachts and government vessels - not only the propulsion system, but also numerous other functions such as heating and ventilation and power supply.



The commercial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.