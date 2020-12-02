2020 December 2 16:35

ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination

On behalf of the whole European shipping industry, ECSA welcomes the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, calling for all countries to designate seafarers and other maritime workers as key workers, to implement relevant measures to allow stranded seafarers to be repatriated and others to join ships, and for the priority vaccination of seafarers, ECSA said in its release.

Put forward by Indonesian UN ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the resolution was supported by 71 countries demanding global action by all governments around the world.

The resolution represents a significant step forward to resolving the global crew change crisis, that has left tens of thousands of seafarers stranded on their ships and other seafarers are unable to replace them, due to the international and national travel restrictions introduced following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECSA also supports the call by the IMO for seafarers and other maritime workers to receive priority vaccination, so as to allow them to exercise their profession and maintain vital global supply chains. Combined with the key worker status, the expeditious vaccination for seafarers will present a big step forward in resolving the current crisis.