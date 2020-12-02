2020 December 2 15:39

FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok

Transit time from Brest to Shanghai is 20 days

FESCO Transportation Group and the major rail carrier in Europe – DB Сargo AG – sent the first container train from Europe to China through Brest (Belarus) and Commercial Port of Vladivostok (“CPV”, part of the FESCO Group).

The train consisting of thirty-one 40FT containers with metalware arrived at Brest from Duisburg (Germany) on 24 November, then the containers were loaded on a rolling-stock of gauge 1520 and departed to Vladivostok. At CPV they will be loaded on a vessel and sent to Shanghai by FESCO’s regular maritime line.

Transit time from Brest to Shanghai is 20 days, the next departure of the container train is scheduled for the first half of December of 2020.

The delivery is performed by the Trans-Siberian LandBridge service, which is implemented by FESCO together with Russian Railways Logistics JSC (a subsidiary of Russian Railways JSC). The service allows to significantly reduce the time of cargo transportation from Asian countries to Europe via the Trans-Siberian Railway in comparison with traditional maritime routes. To this day, more than 1 thousand TEU have been transported with the service.