2020 December 2 12:31

Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November

The activity is aimed at mitigation of damage to Russian water bioresources

In the period from October to November of 2020 the FSUE "Rosmorport" released about 2.5 million juveniles of valuable fish species like sazan, trout and Baltic whitefish within the frames of carrying out environmental protection activities for damage mitigation to Russian water bioresources, the company says in a press release.

Young fish was grown on specialized fish breeding enterprises by order of the FSUE "Rosmorport" branches. The total expenses of branches for implementation of such activities amounted to more than 34 million rubles. The release of fish took place in several Russian regions in the presence of representatives of state control and supervisory bodies.

The FSUE "Rosmorport" Astrakhan Branch in October 15-29, 2020 on the territory of the Volgograd Region released more than 2.4 million sazan juveniles in the Volga with an average piece weight of 15 grams. The release of fish was carried out as part of the environmental protection activities for damage mitigation caused by repair dredging on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel in 2017. The branch expenses for the cultivation and release of sazan juveniles amounted to more than 5.9 million rubles.

Also this year, two releases of Russian sturgeon juveniles took place: during the damage mitigation for 2017, more than 2 thousand juveniles were released, another 142 thousand juveniles were released as part of the activities for 2018. The Astrakhan branch has been releasing sazan and Russian sturgeon since 2015 within the frames of carrying out environmental protection activities for damage mitigation caused in 2014-2018.

On October 28-29, 2020, the Kaliningrad Department of the FSUE "Rosmorport" North-Western Basin Branch released 70 thousand juveniles of Baltic whitefish weighing 12.7 grams into the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea. The branch expenses for the implementation of the activities amounted to 4.2 million rubles. This release was the second in succession as the part activities for damage mitigation caused by repair dredging in 2016 in the waters of the Kaliningrad seaport. Last year, the branch released about 80 thousand juveniles of young Baltic whitefish in the Curonian Gulf of the Baltic Sea. Next year, it is planned to allocate 10 million rubles for the artificial breeding and release of juveniles of this fish.

Besides, on November 25-26, the North-Western Basin Branch made the final release of the trout as part of activities for damage mitigation caused during the construction of the second stage of the operating water area for the transshipment complexes of the northern part of the Ust-Luga seaport. Almost 40 thousand juveniles with an average weight of more than 30 grams were released in Lake Ladoga (Vladimirskaya Bay). The expenses of the North-Western Basin Branch for the cultivation and release of this batch of young trout amounted to more than 24 million rubles. The total cost for activities for damage mitigation caused to the facility amounted to more than 80 million rubles.

The branch conducts compensation activities from 2012 on an annual basis. Earlier in 2020, the North-Western Basin Branch released 46 thousand juveniles of trout in Lake Ladoga and 112 thousand juveniles of annual Atlantic salmon in the Neva. In December 2020, the branch plans to release another 3730 juveniles of trout in the amount of 1.8 million rubles.