2020 December 2 11:24

Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval

The project will be implemented by TemryukMorTrans LLC



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on construction of a sea terminal intended for exports of oil products to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean basins as well as coastal transportation of oil products.

The project on construction of a terminal in the port of Temryuk (Krasnodar Territory) is being implemented by TemryukMorTrans LLC. The terminal will be built in three phases and will comprise facilities for acceptance, storage and shipment of oil products by seaborne transport.



The first phase foresees the construction of two berths for light and dark oil products and coastal facilities. The water front will make 331.7 m.



The second phase foresees dredging works aimed at creation of an operation water area. Aids to navigation that will be installed at that phase will be of federal ownership.



The third phase foresees installation of additional loading arms to allow for handling of all types of oil products.



When fully operational, the terminal will have a capacity of 2100thousand tonnes per year.



The facility will also include a tank farm approved by Glavgosexpertiza in summer 2019.



The terminal will be built by TemryukMorTrans LLC. The project General Designer – Institute of Industrial Construction LLC.

