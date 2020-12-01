2020 December 1 11:30

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil products, increase - in the segments of mineral fertilizers and grain

In January-November 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.136.6 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 320.8 million tonnes of coal (-6%, year-on-year); 10.2 million tonnes of coke (+3.9%); 190.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9.8%); 109.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-0.5%); 60.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.1%); 13 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-5%); 57.3 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.2%); 23.6 million tonnes of cement (-5%); 37.2 million tonnes of timber (-3.1%); 24.7 million tonnes of grain (+27.3%); 122.9 million tonnes of construction materials (+6.9%); 18.4 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+2.9%); 22.3 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6.3%); 31.3 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-3.7%); 94.4 million tonnes of other cargo including containerized cargo (+4%).



From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 2.7% to 2,317.7 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run – 2,935.3 billion ton-km (-3.1%).



In November, loading totaled 104.7 million tonnes (-0.7%, year-on-year).



Freight turnover in November climbed by 1.8%, year-on-year, to 217.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.1% to 274.7 billion ton-km.