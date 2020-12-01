  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 1 11:30

    Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020

    The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil products, increase - in the segments of mineral fertilizers and grain

    In January-November 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.136.6 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 320.8 million tonnes of coal (-6%, year-on-year); 10.2 million tonnes of coke (+3.9%); 190.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9.8%); 109.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-0.5%); 60.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.1%); 13 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-5%); 57.3 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.2%); 23.6 million tonnes of cement (-5%); 37.2 million tonnes of timber (-3.1%); 24.7 million tonnes of grain (+27.3%); 122.9 million tonnes of construction materials (+6.9%); 18.4 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+2.9%); 22.3 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6.3%); 31.3 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-3.7%); 94.4 million tonnes of other cargo including containerized cargo (+4%).

    From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 2.7% to 2,317.7 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run  – 2,935.3 billion ton-km (-3.1%).

    In November, loading totaled 104.7 million tonnes (-0.7%, year-on-year).

    Freight turnover in November climbed by 1.8%, year-on-year, to 217.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.1% to 274.7 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 1

15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials
10:04 Wan Hai Lines to launch China – East India V (CI5) Service
09:46 Minerva Bunkering introduces the Advanced Delivery Platform
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30
09:15 Five-year cooperation agreement signed between the ports of Marseille and Montreal
08:34 Traffic dues for Kiel Canal will be suspended until the end of 2021

2020 November 30

18:36 Mina Rashid retains its title as the world’s leading cruise port at the World Travel Awards 2020
18:07 Seagoing vessels will pay a single tariff at North Sea Port from 1 January 2021
17:55 DP World’s Jebel Ali Port joins International Association of Ports and Harbours
17:36 Brittany Ferries’ new ship sets sail online
17:13 IAPH climate and energy working groups meet
16:48 Gasum continues to expand bunkering services
16:40 RWE and DEME Offshore install collars on offshore foundations
16:25 Fair treatment of seafarers and the COVID-19 pandemic on IMO Legal Committee's agenda
16:01 Report on maritime automation legislation commissioned by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications pays attention to ensuring safety
15:37 Rosmorport conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in Barents Sea
15:14 "Wind Hunter Project" starts zero-emission project with wind propulsion and hydrogen
14:52 Port of Gdansk expects its tonnage to exceed 48 million tonnes in 2020
14:39 ABS and DSME sign JDP to explore using solid oxide fuel cells on-board VLCCs
14:30 Gazprom posts RUB 202.21 billion loss in 9M’2020
14:04 Uralhimmash shipped new equipment for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga
13:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt
13:20 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with CLdN Cobelfret
12:56 Collaboration and digitalisation highlighted for Singapore’s maritime safety efforts at MPA’s International Safety@Sea Event
12:33 RF Government expands Vladivostok seaport territory
12:10 Abu Dhabi Ports supports the fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store and distribute 70M vaccines
11:49 LNG bunker fleet could increase fivefold by 2030
11:48 NIBULON launches a 90-m non-self-propelled vessel
11:27 RS optimizes Rules for Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships
11:03 Van Oord’s vessel completes turbine installation at Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
10:45 NIB and Tallink Silja Oy agree COVID Response loan to support operations
10:22 Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020
10:16 Castor Marine takes over SeaVsat assets
09:59 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov.30
09:38 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2020 climbed by 3.7% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 November 29

16:07 Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020
15:23 Lerwik Port Authority's Annual Review: Diverse customer base served Lerwik Harbour well in 2019
14:56 USCG, good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear
13:28 BAE Systems secures Navy's contract for drydocking, maintenance and modernization of USS Wasp (LHD1)
12:41 Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam