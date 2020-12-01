  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 1 10:38

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) rose slightly on Nov.30:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT - 326.98 (+0.58)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 394.00 (+1.00)

    MGO - USD/MT – 462.369 (+1.82)

    Comparison of the Market Bunker Price Index (MBP) with the MABUX Digital Bunker Price Index (DBP) in the four major hubs showed that on 30 November 380 HSFO and VLSFO bunker fuel were overvalued slightly in almost all ports considered, with the exception of Rotterdam (380 HSFO fuel at the port 30 was undervalued by 6.00 USD on Nov.30), while MGO LS prices were undervalued in all ports except Houston.

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell slightly on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend large output cuts at talks this week.

    Brent for January settlement fell by $0.59 to $47.59 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery decreased by $0.19 to $45.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.25 to WTI. Gasoil for December delivery lost $4.50 – $387.00 .

    Today morning oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    OPEC and allies led by Russia are looking for a consensus on oil output policy for 2021, after an initial round of talks on Nov.29. OPEC+ had been due to ease production cuts from January 2021, but a second coronavirus wave has reduced demand for fuel around the world. The group is now considering rolling over existing cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day, or around 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021. Talks were now focusing on extending cuts by three to four months, or on a gradual increase in output.

    It was reported that Iraq would not ask OPEC for exemption from a pact aimed at reducing output, so that oil prices are expected to reach about $50 at the beginning of 2021. As per report, the commitment of members to the deal would help boost oil prices and Iraq was not seeking exemption fearing from new retreat in oil prices.

    Goldman Sachs said the surge in COVID-19 cases in the winter would not prevent the oil market rebalancing as a result of vaccine progress, saying it saw Brent rising to $65 in 2021. Reuters in turn forecasts Brent would be average $49.35 a barrel next year.

    Prices also found some support after Moderna Inc said it will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Nov.30 based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

    Venezuela has restarted direct shipments of crude oil to China despite U.S. sanctions.

    Until now, Venezuela’s oil company sold oil to China via ship-to-ship transfers at sea, but now tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude are sailing straight to China. China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude. As a result of the sanctions, Venezuela’s production and exports have suffered gravely, with last month’s average in exports falling to 359,000 bpd. The drop followed the expiry of a grace period Washington had given to commodity traders to wind down their oil-for-fuel swap business with Venezuela, which was allowed for humanitarian reasons.

    In the United States, the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs has risen for the fourth month in a row as producers return to the wellpad with crude prices mostly trading over $40 a barrel since mid-June.

    Japan, South Korea and a number of international shipping groups have warned the European Union against its plan to add greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector to Europe’s carbon market. As the 27-country EU seeks to steer its economy towards “net-zero” emissions by 2050, the executive European Commission wants to expand its carbon market to shipping. The opposition side warned that adding shipping to Europe’s carbon market could stoke trade tensions, and cause extra emissions by prompting ships to take longer routes to avoid stops in Europe. Shipping produces 2.1 percent of global CO2 emissions, a share expected to rise if left unchecked, threatening global efforts to curb climate change.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may decrease today by 1-3 USD while MGO prices may drop by 2-4 USD.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 1

15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials
10:04 Wan Hai Lines to launch China – East India V (CI5) Service
09:46 Minerva Bunkering introduces the Advanced Delivery Platform
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30
09:15 Five-year cooperation agreement signed between the ports of Marseille and Montreal
08:34 Traffic dues for Kiel Canal will be suspended until the end of 2021

2020 November 30

18:36 Mina Rashid retains its title as the world’s leading cruise port at the World Travel Awards 2020
18:07 Seagoing vessels will pay a single tariff at North Sea Port from 1 January 2021
17:55 DP World’s Jebel Ali Port joins International Association of Ports and Harbours
17:36 Brittany Ferries’ new ship sets sail online
17:13 IAPH climate and energy working groups meet
16:48 Gasum continues to expand bunkering services
16:40 RWE and DEME Offshore install collars on offshore foundations
16:25 Fair treatment of seafarers and the COVID-19 pandemic on IMO Legal Committee's agenda
16:01 Report on maritime automation legislation commissioned by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications pays attention to ensuring safety
15:37 Rosmorport conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in Barents Sea
15:14 "Wind Hunter Project" starts zero-emission project with wind propulsion and hydrogen
14:52 Port of Gdansk expects its tonnage to exceed 48 million tonnes in 2020
14:39 ABS and DSME sign JDP to explore using solid oxide fuel cells on-board VLCCs
14:30 Gazprom posts RUB 202.21 billion loss in 9M’2020
14:04 Uralhimmash shipped new equipment for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga
13:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt
13:20 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with CLdN Cobelfret
12:56 Collaboration and digitalisation highlighted for Singapore’s maritime safety efforts at MPA’s International Safety@Sea Event
12:33 RF Government expands Vladivostok seaport territory
12:10 Abu Dhabi Ports supports the fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store and distribute 70M vaccines
11:49 LNG bunker fleet could increase fivefold by 2030
11:48 NIBULON launches a 90-m non-self-propelled vessel
11:27 RS optimizes Rules for Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships
11:03 Van Oord’s vessel completes turbine installation at Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
10:45 NIB and Tallink Silja Oy agree COVID Response loan to support operations
10:22 Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020
10:16 Castor Marine takes over SeaVsat assets
09:59 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov.30
09:38 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2020 climbed by 3.7% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 November 29

16:07 Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020
15:23 Lerwik Port Authority's Annual Review: Diverse customer base served Lerwik Harbour well in 2019
14:56 USCG, good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear
13:28 BAE Systems secures Navy's contract for drydocking, maintenance and modernization of USS Wasp (LHD1)
12:41 Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam