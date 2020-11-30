2020 November 30 17:55

DP World’s Jebel Ali Port joins International Association of Ports and Harbours

International Association of Ports and Harbours announces that DP World’s Jebel Ali Port (United Arab Emirates) joined IAPH as a regular member. Jebel Ali Port is a gateway hub and vital link in the global trade network, connecting eastern and western markets with North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. As DP World’s flagship port, it is the largest seaport in the Middle East and ranks among the top ten container ports of the world.