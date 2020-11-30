2020 November 30 15:37

Rosmorport conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in Barents Sea

NOVATEK-Western Arctic completed Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment



Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to a temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex for the first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment held in Russia (the Kildin Strait of the Barents Sea), says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



As it was reported earlier, NOVATEK-Western Arctic, a wholly owned subsidiary of PAO NOVATEK, completed Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Kildin Strait of the Barents Sea on November 25. The Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker “Nikolay Yevgenov” successfully reloaded an LNG cargo delivered from the Yamal LNG facility at Sabetta to the conventional tanker “Yamal Spirit”.

Previously, NOVATEK used to conduct offshore transshipment of LNG in Norway.



The LNG Transshipment Complex will ensure uninterrupted year-round LNG transshipment from the ice-class tankers carrying LNG produced in the Russian Arctic to conventional LNG tankers.



On August 3, Christophe de Margerie, an icebreaking LNG carrier made a test call at NOVATEK’s temporary anchorage transhipment complex in the Barents Sea with Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch responsible for the operation safety.



