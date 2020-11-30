2020 November 30 14:04

Uralhimmash shipped new equipment for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga

Uralhimmash to supply a total of nine units of column equipment for the facility



PAO Uralhimmash (a company of OMZ Group) has shipped the first batch of amine columns for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga (a terminal for transshipment and fractionation of stable gas condensate). According to Uralhimmash, the cargo was shipped from the company’s two production facilities, in Yekaterinburg and Glazov.



With its height of 30 meters and variable diameter of 2 to 0.9 meter, the strip column is to be delivered to the customer by a special motor transport.



Two more equipment units, a strip column and a fractionating column were shipped from a facility in Glazov.



A total of nine units of column equipment are to be supplied by Uralhimmash. Shipments of equipment are to be completed by the end of Quarter I of 2021.



Partnership of Uralhimmash and NOVATEK began in 2007. The first batch of equipment for Ust-Luga facility was delivered in 2011.



The NOVATEK condensate fractionation and transshipment complex was built in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea in 2013. The facility processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, as well as kerosene, diesel fraction and fuel oil with further export of finished products on seaborne transport. In addition, the terminal provides handling of the exported and raw material gas.