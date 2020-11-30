2020 November 30 12:10

Abu Dhabi Ports supports the fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store and distribute 70M vaccines

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as the global logistics hub by spearheading the launch of the Hope Consortium, a UAE-based public-private partnership, of which Abu Dhabi Ports is a member, that will facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world, the company said in its release.

As part of its commitment to this immunisation drive, Abu Dhabi Ports has dedicated a 19,000 square metre temperature-controlled warehouse facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), which already houses more than 1 million vials of the vaccine.

The technologically advanced facility has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of 2 to 8 degrees as well as the more extreme range of -80 degrees. The facility is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard.

The Hope Consortium represents all of Abu Dhabi’s supply chain solution actors, led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. As well as Abu Dhabi Ports, it includes Etihad Cargo, Rafed, and Switzerland’s award-winning SkyCell.

Abu Dhabi Ports, Part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, offers temperature-controlled solutions within its distribution centre, and also provides a host of supporting value-added services, including repacking, preparing of shipment boxes and gel packs, as well as around-the-clock temperature monitoring. Leveraging internal end-to-end service capabilities, which include that of the recently acquired MICCO Logistics, will ensure solutions for both the first and final mile in the supply chain.