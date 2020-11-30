2020 November 30 09:38

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2020 climbed by 3.7% YoY

In October, the freight traffic grew by 9.8%, year-on-year, to 1.32 billion tonnes

In January-October 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 3.7%, year-on-year, to 11.9 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In October, the freight traffic grew by 9.8%, year-on-year, to 1.32 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-October climbed by 2.9% to 7.85 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.