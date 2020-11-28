2020 November 28 12:27

Piriou has developed 100M cable vessel

In order to further penetrate new markets, PIRIOU has developed a new cable layer vessel, designed to lay and repair both fiber-optical and energy cables. This vessel will be able to lay cables on wind farms as well as repair a damaged cable on the continental shelf or deep sea.



As PIRIOU’s recently awarded hydrogen hybrid CTV, this high-tech product perfectly fits the group’s strategy and answers our customers’ requirements to make maintenance operations easier, to optimise operating costs and answer safety and new environmental regulations issues.



Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU Group C.E.O. says: ‘This project represents one year of intense teamwork for PIRIOU INGENIERIE design department. The result reflects their commitment and allows us to widen our product range with the cable vessels segment’.



The vessel is entirely designed and developed by the Piriou Ingenierie teams in Concarneau-France.

There is a great part of PIRIOU’s DNA in this project: her slender hull -issued from a model that widely demonstrated sea performances- was studied again and adapted to take into account requirements related to sea keeping, crew working comfort and cable works whereas ensuring speed and dynamic positioning performances featuring installed capacity and optimised consumption. With this especially optimised hull, this cable vessel will burn less than 10t of fuel per day in transit at 12.5 kn and is already compliant with the IMO III regulation.

Equipped with two storage tanks, she is able to embark and handle up to 1000 tonnes cables -energy of optical-fiber- as one of her tanks is fitted with a carousel to deploy the energy cable.

The R.O.V room, integrated in the superstructures, makes a weather protection for the R.O.V and allows being deployed in very good safety conditions.

The propulsion design was especially developed for this vessel in order to optimise fuel consumption according to user profile whereas reducing maintenance costs and providing the redundancy linked to the activity.

The general arrangement was designed to get a vessel with lower aerodynamic profile and offering the capabilities of a repair cable vessel. The result is a vessel featuring reduced superstructures volume and indoor optimised and functional areas

Likewise, accommodation was designed to make life comfortable on board. A careful thought was given to colours, materials and clever interior fittings were conceived.

Main characteristics

Length overall: 100 m

Breadth overall: 18 m

Max. speed: 14.5 kn

Max. deadweight: 2100 t

Power: 3 200 kW

Range: 35 days or 10,000 miles @ 12 kn

Crew: 49 pers

Special personnel: 27 pers



About PIRIOU

Involved in shipbuilding, repair, naval engineering and services since 1965, PIRIOU specializes in producing vessels up to 120 m with high added value through a combination of high-performance engineering and a global network of industrial sites in Europe, Africa and Asia. With over 500 ships built and delivered worldwide, PIRIOU provides bespoke solutions as well as a complete range of standardized or customized vessels that satisfy the requirements of international shipowners, whether they be private or public, civilian or military.