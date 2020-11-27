2020 November 27 17:26

FESCO delivered extra heavy power equipment from Russia to Bangladesh

FESCO Transportation Group says it delivered equipment from Russia to Bangladesh, including a reactor vessel for the first power unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which is now under construction.

To implement the project, FESCO experts developed an individual scheme of transportation of the oversized heavy equipment: a 347-ton reactor pressure vessel, a steam generator (334 tons), a pressure compensator (191 tons) and a polar crane (80 tons). The equipment was loaded at the port of Novorossiysk on a crane vessel and transported to the port of Mongla (Bangladesh), where it was loaded on barges for further inland waterway transportation. The equipment was delivered to the construction site by modular road trains.

The reactor pressure vessel was unloaded from the barge by the only crane in Bangladesh with a 600-ton capacity, which FESCO had delivered to the site.

FESCO has extensive experience in transporting heavy and oversized cargo, including construction equipment for nuclear power plants in different countries. Expanding business network and the presence in the market for transportation of large-tonnage and oversized cargo are the priority areas of FESCO's business development.

The Rooppur NPP with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2.400 MW is being constructed in accordance with a Russian project, 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.