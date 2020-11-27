  The version for the print

    LR, Anemoi and SDARI join forces on rotor sail designs

    LR has signed a joint development project (JDP) with Anemoi Marine Technologies (Anemoi) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to develop a series of energy efficient vessel designs equipped with rotor sails, LR said in its release.

    The project will address one of the most significant roadblocks for the commercial adoption of emission abatement technology – the collaboration between original equipment manufacturer, designer, regulator and shipowner to agree a pathway for the commercial success of installed technology onboard vessels. Along with the installation of rotor sails, the vessels could also incorporate new hull forms, new energy management systems, a new powering arrangement and modified operational requirements.

    By opening the JDP to shipowners, the parties can ensure that the technology fits the market needs and can provide better decision support for the installation of this technology across the range of common ship types demanded by the wet and dry bulk markets.

    Proposed ship types include 85,000 and 210,000 DWT bulk carriers, a 325,000 DWT very large ore carrier (VLOC), a 114,000 DWT aframax tanker, a 50,000 DWT MR tanker and a very large crude carrier (VLCC). LR will review the designs in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets LR’s Rules to issue an Approval in Principle (AiP).

    The signing of the joint development agreement comes shortly after the 75th meeting of the International Maritime Organization's Marine Environment Protection Committee which approved the short-term measures to reduce carbon intensity that are expected to enter into force in October 2022, but the short timeframe for compliance means many in the industry are starting to prepare now.

