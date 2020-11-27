2020 November 27 15:50

Yantar shipyard delivers new trawler of Project SK-3101R

On 27 November 2020, Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) delivered the third trawler of Project SK-3101R, named Vasily Kaplyuk and built for Fishing Collective Farm named after V. Lenin (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky), says Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

The ceremony was attended by Ilya Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and Head of Rosrybolovstvo; Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region; representatives of the shipyard and the customer.



The contract for construction of three trawler-seiners of Project SK-3101R was signed by the shipyard and Fishing Collective Farm named after V. Lenin (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) on January 22, 2016. The ships named Leninets and Komandor delivered to the customer on 26 August 2019 and on 6 December 2019 have already been deployed for operation in Kamchatka.



The trawler named Vasily Kaplyuk was laid down in March 2017 and launched in June 2018.



The SK-3101R purse seine / pelagic trawler was designed by a Norwegian engineering company Skipskompetanse A.S. that provided design, engineering drawings and technical assistance. The fishing vessel particulars: length overall: 50.6 m, beam: 12 m, draft – 6.4 m, full displacement – 2,340 t, speed – about 13 knots, crew – 15, endurance – 25 days, main engine rated power about 2200 kW. The vessel was designed for trawl, seine and purse seine deep-water fishing. The caught fish will be stored in sea-water cooled cargo tanks of RSW type.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

According to Rosrybolovstvo, the mechanism of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards has been foreseen by contracts signed for construction of 53 ships with total investment of RUB 171 billion: 28 for the Far East Basin and 25 for the Northern Basin.

