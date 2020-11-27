2020 November 27 15:48

Mikki Koskinen elected as the new Chairman of Finnish Shipowners’ Association

The Finnish Shipowners’ Association has elected its new Board composition including the Chairman of the Board. Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping Ltd, was elected the new Chairman of the Board. While the Board members and vice members were elected for a one-year term, the Chairman of the Board was elected for a two-year term, ESL Shipping said in its release.

Koskinen has previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Board and has also represented Finland on the Board of the International Chamber of Shipping, the international umbrella organization for shipping companies.

“This year has been exceptionally challenging for the shipping industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the next two years, the competitiveness of Finnish shipping companies and the overall vitality of the sector must be strengthened.

The priorities for the forthcoming term include, in particular, sustainability and the development towards increasingly low-emission shipping,” Koskinen.

"In terms of regulation, it also means that Finland's special conditions, such as winter shipping, should always be taken into account," Koskinen continues.



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc.