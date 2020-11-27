2020 November 27 14:48

IADС continues partnership with organizers of Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress

The Congress will be traditionally held in Moscow in late February

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) partners with the organizers of the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” which is slated for 25-26 February 2021. The event will be held in Moscow in mixed in-person/online format.

The event is organized by the leading industry-focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

IADС has been supporting the PortNews’ event dedicated to dredging for over six years. IADС Secretary General René Kolman used to contribute to the event with his personal participation and reports on environmental aspects of dredging projects.

The Congress will comprise the 8th International Dredging Forum and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

IADC stands for the 'International Association of Dredging Companies' and is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry. IADC is dedicated to not only promoting the skills, integrity and reliability of its members, but also the dredging industry in general. IADC has over a hundred main and associated members. Together they represent the forefront of the dredging industry.

