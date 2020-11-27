  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 27 13:59

    World Maritime University and Batumi State Maritime Academy signed MoU

    On 26 November, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in a virtual ceremony between the World Maritime University (WMU) and Batumi State Maritime Academy (BSMA). According to WMU’s press release, the MOU was signed by Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU and Captain Professor Irakli Sharabidze, Rector of BSMA. The signing was witnessed by parties at WMU and on behalf of BSMA, including HE Ambassador Tamar Beruchashvili, Permanent Representative of Georgia to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Ms Tamar Ioseliani, Director of the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia.

    In his welcome remarks, Captain Sharabidze said, “WMU, as the International Maritime Organization’s world center of excellence in postgraduate maritime education, and Batumi StateMaritime Academy, as the leading Maritime Education and Training institution of Georgia standing in the roots of maritime education of the country, with this MOU will contribute to development of Georgia’s maritime sector. It will give us the opportunity for cooperation in the field of maritime education, as well as capacity building and research.”

    President Doumbia-Henry noted the efforts Georgia is making to enhance the existing frameworks of maritime governance and to improve the country’s capacity for optimum Maritime Education and Training in the wide sense of the term. She remarked that the bulk of implementing this national agenda will fall to the maritime administration and in particular, BSMA, as a tool for developing the needed human resources that will support the appropriate growth of the maritime industry in Georgia and in the region as a whole.

    “WMU is pleased to partner with the Government of Georgia through the Batumi State Maritime Academy to support the government in advancing maritime education, training, research and capacity-building activities, while promoting and supporting the growth of a well-developed, coordinated and efficient shipping within the maritime sector,” said Dr Doumbia-Henry.

    The agreement was welcomed by Ambassador Beruchashvili who said, “In this cooperation Georgia provides a platform to WMU to become more visible and engaged not only in Georgia but in the whole Black Sea region as well.”

    Director Ioseliani said, “From our end, as we are the oversight body of maritime education and of the BSMA, we will do our best to support initiatives related to maritime education, research and training. Maritime research is a very important aspect of this cooperation, and we are looking forward to the expansion of cooperation in this regard, especially in the field of Maritime policy.”

    As the IMO’s centre of excellence for postgraduate maritime education, WMU’s mission is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. The MoU aligns with WMU’s capacity building mission as well as the University’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularlyGoal 4 - Quality Education, Goal 14 - Life Below Water which includes maritime and ports, and Goal 17 - Partnerships.

    Founded in 1929, Batumi State Maritime Academy is an internationally accredited higher-education maritime school located in Batumi, Georgia. The institution offers accredited programmes at vocational, bachelor, and master’s levels to prepare qualified individuals for employment within the marine-trade fleet and maritime transport infrastructure.

Другие новости по темам: WMU, BSMA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 27

18:27 First full-flow ballast water management system to receive Chinese Flag and CCS Type Approval
18:05 CLdN adds 2nd call on Zeebrugge - Cork route
17:47 Seagoing vessels mooring at North Sea Port will now pay a single tariff for the entire cross-border port area
17:26 FESCO delivered extra heavy power equipment from Russia to Bangladesh
17:05 LR, Anemoi and SDARI join forces on rotor sail designs
16:39 Interested parties invited to submit offers on development of deepwater terminal in Świnoujście
16:14 Sea-Cargo starts new freight service via Gothenburg
15:50 Yantar shipyard delivers new trawler of Project SK-3101R
15:48 Mikki Koskinen elected as the new Chairman of Finnish Shipowners’ Association
15:36 Head of Delo Group outlined tasks for updated composition of TransContainer BoD
15:15 IHM Certification for UK flag ships subject to PSC inspection at EU ports
14:48 IADС continues partnership with organizers of Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:14 Wilhelmsen awarded funding for Singapore 3D printing project
13:59 World Maritime University and Batumi State Maritime Academy signed MoU
13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
11:07 DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port project in Egypt
10:44 Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
10:17 Austal Australia cuts metal on third of six cape class patrol boats for Royal Australian Navy
10:15 2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over
09:51 Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of November 27
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 27
09:22 Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:24 Oil prices rise close to the level of March
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles