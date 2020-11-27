2020 November 27 10:44

Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order

Main engines were loaded on the automobile and railroad dual-fuel ferry for the line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk «General Chernyakhovsky» which is being built by order of FSUE «Rosmorport», Rosmorport says in a press release.

The 200-meter railroad ferry «General Chernyakhovsky» has an ice class of Arc4. Two dual-fuel main engines with a capacity of 6000 kW each use liquefied natural gas or low-sulfur diesel fuel as fuel.

Using clean fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 20-30%, nitrogen oxides by over 90%, sulfur oxides and carbon black by 100% compared to similar vessels operating on traditional heavy fuel.

At the moment, for the benefit of the FSUE «Rosmorport», two eco-friendly dual-fuel automobile and railroad ferries «Marshal Rokossovsky» and «General Chernyakhovsky» are being built for the railway ferry crossing «Ust-Luga - Baltiysk», capable of operating on both low-sulfur fuel and liquefied natural gas. The ferry «Marshal Rokossovsky» is currently undergoing completion afloat.

The commissioning of ferries on the «Ust-Luga – Baltiysk» line will allow updating the fleet at this strategically important for the country ferry and ensuring the transport security of the Kaliningrad Region.

Basic technical characteristics of the vessel: