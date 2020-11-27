-
2020 November 27 10:44
Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
Main engines were loaded on the automobile and railroad dual-fuel ferry for the line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk «General Chernyakhovsky» which is being built by order of FSUE «Rosmorport», Rosmorport says in a press release.
The 200-meter railroad ferry «General Chernyakhovsky» has an ice class of Arc4. Two dual-fuel main engines with a capacity of 6000 kW each use liquefied natural gas or low-sulfur diesel fuel as fuel.
Using clean fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 20-30%, nitrogen oxides by over 90%, sulfur oxides and carbon black by 100% compared to similar vessels operating on traditional heavy fuel.
At the moment, for the benefit of the FSUE «Rosmorport», two eco-friendly dual-fuel automobile and railroad ferries «Marshal Rokossovsky» and «General Chernyakhovsky» are being built for the railway ferry crossing «Ust-Luga - Baltiysk», capable of operating on both low-sulfur fuel and liquefied natural gas. The ferry «Marshal Rokossovsky» is currently undergoing completion afloat.
The commissioning of ferries on the «Ust-Luga – Baltiysk» line will allow updating the fleet at this strategically important for the country ferry and ensuring the transport security of the Kaliningrad Region.
Basic technical characteristics of the vessel:
Class of the Russian Maritime
Register of Shipping (RoS)
КМ(*)Arc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO
GFS Ro-ro ship
Overall length, m
199.90
Width, m
27.00
Depth to main deck, m
14.70
Draught at the summer load waterline, m
6.00
Main engines, kW
2х6000
LNG storage tanks, m3
2х300
Speed in clean waters, knots
16.5
Crew/passengers, people
24/12