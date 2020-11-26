2020 November 26 13:48

Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD

FESCO Group says Andrey Severilov was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO (FESCO Group's head company) at the meeting of DVMP BoD held on 25 November 2020.



Yevgeny Melnikov was elected as Deputy Chairman of FESCO BoD.



FESCO shareholders elected the new Board of Directors on 16 November 2020. It has been expanded to 9 members including Yan Bliznets, Yuliya Vasilyeva, Arkady Korostelyov, Yevgeny Melnikov, Vyacheslav Plotsky, Andrey Severilov, Aleksandr Timchenko and Dmitry Tikhonov.

FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates a fleet of 40,000 containers and 6,000 container platforms. FESCO has a fleet of 19 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related links:

The Federal Tax Service registered Roman Kukharuk as General Director of CPV >>>>

FESCO published joint message of shareholders, members of Supervisory Board and General Director of CPV Roman Kuharukh>>>>

CPV Trade Union to continue struggling for reinstatement of Ex-General Director in office >>>>

President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees>>>>