2020 November 26 13:22

MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) invites guests to the opening session of the International Safety@Sea Webinar Series on 30 November 2020 (Monday) at 4.00pm to 5.45pm (GMT +8).



The International Safety@Sea event is organised annually by MPA for members of the international maritime community and practitioners to provide updates on issues pertaining to safety at sea, actively share best practices and experiences on maritime safety, as well as discuss issues of concern and offer problem-solving ideas.



Mr. Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs, Singapore, will grace the event as Guest-of-Honour to deliver an opening address. This will be followed by presentations by Dr. Heike Deggim, Director, Maritime Safety Division, International Maritime Organization, Dr. Cao Desheng, Director General, China Maritime Safety Administration, and Mr. Esben Poulsson, Chairman, The International Chamber of Shipping. A panel discussion will follow the presentations.



To join the opening session, please register at https://www.safetyatseaweek.com.