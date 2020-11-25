2020 November 25 14:20

Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line

Two ferries will operate on the line

By order of the Government of the Russian Federation from November 18, 2020, Rosmorport is authorized to provide Oboronlogistics LLC with a 5-year lease of the federally owned Baltiysk railway ferry. Preparations are currently underway the signing of the treaty of the bareboat Charter between Rosmorport and LLC Oboronlogistics, the latter says in a press release.



This decision of the Russian Government will have a positive impact on the operation of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry service. The Baltiysk ferry is a twin ship of the Ambal ferry, which is part of Oboronlogistics's own fleet and is involved in the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line. The operation of two ferries will allow Oboronlogistics to ensure continuous and uninterrupted operation of the line, while maintaining its stability and competitiveness.



At the same time, the order of cargo transportation on the line will not change, and more comfortable conditions will be created for customers. Oboronlogistics will be able to make effective management decisions to ensure the operation of the line, take a more flexible approach to the formation of cargo shipments, reduce the time of transportation, and promptly regulate cargo flows, distributing them to the nearest ferry arriving at the port of Ust-Luga or Baltiysk.

Since 2015 Oboronlogistics LLC has been working in the structure of the Military-construction complex of the Ministry of Defence of Russia. The main objectives of the company are to guarantee the needs of the Ministry of Defence of Russia regarding transportation, storage and production of military and special purpose goods.