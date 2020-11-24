  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 24 13:14

    The schedule of port charges for the ports of Bremen to be adjusted due to Corona pandemic

    To ease the pressure on the port business during the Corona pandemic, the Schedule of Port Charges for the ports of Bremen will be adjusted and no increase will be implemented in 2021, the company said in its release.

    Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, announced that the political bodies have approved the proposal submitted by her Senate Department so that the changes can come into effect on 1 January 2021: “Some areas of the port business have also been hit severely by the Corona pandemic. On resolving these changes, we not only wish to ease the pressure on the port business, but also to create an incentive for more ships to call at the ports of Bremen. The port and logistics business is the key lever of Bremen’s economy and I will do everything in my power to ensure that this remains the case.”

    Car carriers on overseas trade routes will be granted a discount for frequent calls, initially for one year. This means that car carriers will receive a discount of 15 per cent on the tonnage payable as from the 150th call per shipping company in 2021 and a discount of 20 per cent as from the 250th call. This will be reviewed at the end of 2021 to decide whether or not it is advisable to extend this provision.

    Changes will also apply to inland shipping. To date, barge operators have had to pay port charges if they loaded or discharged cargo. If they use the port merely as a berth, however, they pay berth charges. In future, only one standard tariff will apply and this will also include the use of onshore power facilities.

