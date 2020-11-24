2020 November 24 11:25

A WWII air bomb defused near Novorossiysk based CPC Terminal

The FAB-250 air bomb was discovered near the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka (Glebovskoye, Novorossiysk) by sappers from the Don Rescue Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The bomb was defused and destroyed at the Raevsky training ground, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said.

The demolition bomb was discovered by a search team of Novorossiysk Search Centre on November 15, approximately 1 kilometers from the CPC’s Marine Terminal’s onshore facilities.

The area was immediately cordoned off. CPC-R in conjunction with the departments of the EMECOM, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other agencies, took all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the local residents, personnel and facilities of the Company. At the same time, all facilities of the Marine Terminal of CPC-R JSC operated in a planned manner.



After the air bomb was removed and eliminated the emergency mode was lifted. Now the facilities of the CPC-R Marine Terminal continue to operate as usual, the report said.



In the period of 1942-1943, the city of Novorossiysk was the site of fierce battles and explosive items are still found. The Ministry of EMECOM said that over the past five years, about 1,000 explosives have been found and eliminated on the territory of the Novorossiysk Region. In the early 2000s, when the construction of CPC facilities in the Krasnodar Territory was underway, over 7000 bombs, shells, mines and grenades were discovered during excavation work and destroyed.



CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.



CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75.