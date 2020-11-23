2020 November 23 17:13

4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” slated for 25-26 February 2021

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format

The 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held on 25-26 February 2021. The Congress will include the 8th International Dredging Forum and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The programme of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

The event will be held in two languages, Russian and English, in mixed in-person/online format. Regardless of the format, all the participants will be provided with a complete package of the congress materials including presentations.