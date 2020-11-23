2020 November 23 11:53

Global Ports and TransContainer launch expedited delivery of pellets from Siberia to Europe via Saint Petersburg

Global Ports Group and PJSC TransContainer, a Delo Group company, have launched a joint project to expedite delivery of fuel pellets from Siberia to Europe via Petrolesport’s terminal in Saint Petersburg. The combination of seamless rail transportation and fast bulk loading at Petrolesport will result in increased speed and efficiency for pellet transportation to customers abroad.



The first cargo transported as part of the project was a batch of 120 containers carrying 2.5 thousand tons of premium class wood pellets from the Krasnoyarsk Region, delivered to the Danish port of Frederikshavn for the Green Timber Group. The cargo took eight days to deliver by train from Karabula station to the Petrolesport terminal, where it was then loaded onto a vessel using brand-new technology to transfer bulk cargo directly from containers within a day.



The new service will depart from the Krasnoyarsk Region once every two weeks.



Brian Bitsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Global Ports noted: “In a targeted effort to respond to our customers’ needs, we have for the first time ever tested a technology which is new for us and, together with our partners from TransContainer, makes optimal logistics arrangements within Russia. Given the growth potential of the European pellet market, we hope to expand the geographic network of shipments in the future to include the key ports in Northern Europe as destinations”.



Nikita Pushkarev, Director for Sales and Customer Service at PJSC TransContainer commented: “The launch of this new project is yet another example of successful synergies from the Delo Group assets, through which the customer is offered a high quality of service with shorter cargo delivery times. Global Ports has proven to be a reliable partner, and our cooperation is gradually expanding and becoming more intensive. This allows us to find new logistics solutions and opens further possibilities to expand export shipments. This line of business is one of our priorities, so we will continue developing and introducing new transport products capable of meeting the needs of both these and our other customers”.