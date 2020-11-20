2020 November 20 13:21

Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies

Golar LNG Limited has agreed with Black & Veatch Corporation (“B&V”) to expand on their long-standing FLNG relationship and enter into a collaboration agreement in the field of floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and hydrogen, the company said in its release.

Golar brings to the relationship its deep experience of delivering and operating paradigm shifting low cost floating LNG infrastructure that works, and B&V, as a leading provider of LNG technology also bring a deep expertise in green technologies. Within 2020, Golar and B&V intend to jointly publish a thought leadership paper on floating ammonia production with carbon capture and storage.

Any project development and implementation that follows the initial research and investigation stages above will be subject to a separate commercial agreement between the two companies.