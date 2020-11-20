2020 November 20 12:10

The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València

The “ECO Valencia”, the first of the 12 hybrid ships of the Grimaldi shipping company in the Green Generation class (GG5G) arrives at the Port of Valencia. The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has organised for next Tuesday a reception for the Italian shipping company’s ship where the traditional exchange of metopes will take place, in this case the “socarrat”, the Valencian baked clay tile decorated with marine elements that are given away in the gift exchange events that take place when a ship arrives in port for the first time.

The ship, flying the Italian flag, is the largest ro-ro unit in the world dedicated to short sea shipping and can transport 7,800 linear metres of rolling goods, equivalent to around 500 trailers. The loading capacity of its garages is twice that of the largest ships currently operated by the Neapolitan group; however, the new ship consumes the same amount of fuel at the same speed. This means double efficiency in terms of emissions per tonne transported.

The Italian Shipping Registry (RINA) has awarded Eco Valencia the “Green Plus” class, the highest level. RINA certification in the field of environmental sustainability. Green Plus” recognises the design solutions, on-board systems and operating procedures implemented, both during the construction phase and during the operational phase. The aim is to improve environmental performance beyond the minimum levels required by international standards.

Eco Valencia is the first of the 12 ships of the GG5G class that the Grimaldi Group has ordered from the Chinese shipyard Jinling. It is 238 metres long and 34 metres wide, has a gross tonnage of 67,311 tonnes and a cruising speed of 20.8 knots. Of the 12 units, nine will be deployed in the Mediterranean Sea and another three will be operated by the Finnlines company of the Grimaldi Group in Northern Europe.



The design of the GG5G class was conceived by the Technical and Energy Saving Department of the Grimaldi Group in collaboration with the Danish ship design studio Knud E. Hansen. Highly innovative elements, already partially patented and protected by copyright, have been incorporated: the air lubrication system, which gives the ship the prestigious “AIR-LUB” notation certified by RINA; the Rolls-Royce propulsion system optimised with innovative propellers; the integrated propulsion system between rudder and propeller (Promas Lite); the waste heat recovery, and the application of silicone paints on the hull.

The new GG5G class vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art electronically controlled engines and use fossil fuels in navigation and electricity while parked in port, guaranteeing “Zero Emission in Port®”. During the stop at the quay, the energy needs of the activities on board can be met thanks to the electricity stored by lithium batteries that are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 600 square metres of solar panels. On board the GG5G ships, exhaust gas purification systems are also installed to reduce sulphur and particle emissions.



