2020 November 19 17:47

Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials

Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says that the Admiral Nevelskoy, the first ship in a series of two ARC4 combination cargo and passenger ships of Project PV22, has left for sea trials today, November 19.

The ship designer - MEB-Design-SPB, customer - Sakhalin Leasing Flot AO.

The vessel is designed to transport 146 passengers, general cargo, containers (including refrigerated) and cars between Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands and is equipped with a cargo crane with the ability to perform cargo operations on an unequipped shore. The vessel was given the name “Admiral Nevelskoy”

Gennady Nevelskoy is Russian admiral (1874), researcher of the Far East, founder of the city of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur. He proved that the mouth of the Amur River is accessible for sea vessels and that Sakhalin is an island.