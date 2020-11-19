2020 November 19 12:58

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC), a Global Ports Group company, says it has received six new KALMAR T2 terminal tractors as part of its handling equipment and operating facility upgrade programme, designed to increase the efficiency and speed of cargo handling at its operations.

Alexey Pavlenko, Managing Director of VSC noted: “The use of these new KALMAR T2 tractors at VSC will enable a phased shift in handling technology based on the straddle carriers, to the use of warehouse cranes and rubber-tyre gantry cranes, thereby increasing the speed of handling operations. In combination with the launch of our new container rail-mounted gantries (RMG), it will also double our container storage yard capacity”.

Today, VSC successfully operates 10 similar tractors. The new equipment will complement the terminal’s existing fleet and will be used for handling heavy 20, 40, and 45-foot containers.

The engineering advantages of KALMAR T2 tractors allow them to easily manoeuvre in tight spaces and perform well in a salt marine air environment all year round. The tractors have enhanced safety features and all cabins meet the European standards and FOPS and ROPS safety requirements.

In October 2020, VSC received two new rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs) with a capacity of 50 tonnes each, that will allow the stacking of containers in 14 rows and six tiers (previously only three tiers were possible). The commissioning of the gantry cranes is scheduled for December 2020.