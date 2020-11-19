2020 November 19 14:24

Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor

Gasum extends its bunkering area from the Nordics to include the Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam region, also known as the ARA area. The expansion is possible due to a new agreement with Equinor, with whom Gasum has been in successful co-operation since 2011. The aim is to deliver bunkers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Equinor.

Gasum is extending its geographical area from the Nordics to the Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam region also known as the ARA area. The company has signed a new agreement with their long-term partner Equinor on supplying them with LNG in the ARA area.

Equinor is a large international energy company, headquartered in Norway. Gasum and Equinor have been co-operating on various projects and LNG supply chain development for Equinor’s vessels since 2011. Lately Gasum has been bunkering Equinor’s oil tankers that are shipping crude oil from North Sea to Swedish and Baltic ports.



The bunkering for Equinor will mainly be performed by Gasum’s bunker vessels Coralius and Kairos. Co-operation with Equinor in the ARA region extends Gasum’s existing business area with the ability to serve also other customers in the region. This development promotes Gasum’s objective to provide solutions for decarbonizing the shipping industry.



LNG is the most environmentally friendly shipping fuel available, and it meets the requirements set by the Sulphur Directive for shipping as well as the stricter future limits set for emissions such as NOx particulates and CO2. Switching to LNG means complete removal of SOx and particles, and a reduction of NOx emissions of up to 85 %. LNG reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 20 %.

LNG is interchangeable with renewable liquefied biogas (LBG), which means that the two gases can be mixed. Using both LNG and LBG is one of the concrete actions that will take the shipping industry towards a low-carbon future.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019.