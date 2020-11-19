2020 November 19 11:31

Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW

More than 632,000 people and 22.6 million tonnes of cargo carried between April and November

Moscow canal says it has closed its navigation season. According to the statement, the company has successfully fulfilled the state task set by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.

Navigation in the Moscow Basin usually lasts from April 24 till November 14 but can be extended by the decision of Rosmorrechflot in case of favorable weather conditions.

This year it began on April 20 and ended on November 17.

In the navigation season of 2020, the number of locking through operations on the Moscow Canal totaled 38,000 with 74,000 units having passed the company’s system of hydraulic engineering structures.

A total of 22.6 million tonnes of cargo was carried in the Moscow Basin this season, mostly construction aggregates (more than 18.5 million tonnes). Transportation of oil products totaled 1.6 million tonnes, industrial commodities- more than 2 million tonnes, grain – 144,000 tonnes, timber – 155,000 tonnes, mineral fertilizers - 11,600 tonnes, coal – 1,350 tonnes, other cargoes – 97,000 tonnes.

As for the passenger flow, it exceeded 632,000 people. The number of voyages almost reached 10,000.

58 cruise liners were operating at waterways serviced by Moscow Canal with the total tourist having exceeded 108,000 people.