2020 November 19 10:55

FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers

FESCO Transportation Group says it has purchased 100 new 40FT high cube refrigerated containers within the strategic framework for renewing the container fleet of its subsidiary Dalreftrans.

Dalreftrans organizes the transportation of cargo that requires temperature control. As a result of the transaction, the company will be operating the largest refrigerated container fleet in Russia – over 1.9 thousand units. The Group will receive the first containers at the end of November.

The containers will be equipped with a modern Carrier PrimeLINE refrigeration unit with the newest Carrier Micro-Link 5 controller, which provides round-the-clock monitoring and maintenance of the temperature inside the container. One of the main advantages of the containers is the GPS/GSM equipment, which can be used to track the location, as well as to send information about the temperature of the cargo in real-time mode.

The containers have been certified by Lloyd's Register classification society and are qualified for all kinds of transportation – water, rail and road. A special certificate (ATP) for the transportation of perishable goods was also received.

The new containers will be used both on domestic and foreign trade services of FESCO, including transit routes.