2020 November 18 17:49

Isle of Man Ship Registry chosen to flag New Zealand’s 2 new Interislander ferries

The Isle of Man Ship Registry has been selected as the flag state to oversee construction of two rail-enabled RoPax ferries that will connect New Zealand’s North and South Islands.

State-owned transport operator KiwiRail has commissioned the future-proofed vessels to modernise its fleet of ferries serving the Cook Strait. KiwiRail’s Interislander service connects New Zealand’s State Highway and national rail networks between the capital city Wellington in the North Island and Picton in the South Island. The Interislander carries approximately 850,000 passengers, 250,000 cars and up to NZ$14 billion worth of freight annually.

The search to find a preferred shipyard began last year when KiwiRail issued an Expression of Interest to international shipyards. The selection of a successful shipyard is due to be completed in the next few months. KiwiRail has now appointed the Isle of Man Ship Registry, one of the world’s leading registers of ships and super yachts, as the newbuilding Flag. The Isle of Man Ship Registry will appoint and work in partnership with KiwiRail’s chosen classification society, overseeing the build process once a shipyard has been confirmed.



The two 220m RoPax ferries, which are being designed by Denmark’s OSK-ShipTech, will each be capable of carrying about 1,900 passengers. They will also have a capacity of approximately 3,600 lane metres, allowing them to transport a combination of vehicles including up to 40 sixty-foot rail wagons.

The new ferries will trigger significant changes to the Wellington and Waitohi Picton waterfronts, including new ferry berths, terminals and both rail and road connections to ensure the benefits of the new ferries are fully realised. The ships are targeted to enter service in the mid-2020s, replacing the existing three-vessel Interislander fleet.



The vessels will be diesel electric hybrid power, with diesel generators and batteries providing electrical power for azimuth thruster propulsion. KiwiRail is focussed on maximising efficiency and incorporating environmental features to minimise CO2 emissions. This includes making the ferries adaptable to new fuel sources as they become available.



The Isle of Man Ship Registry believes flag states have a key role to play in promoting a green agenda and supporting a global reduction in ship emissions. It supports the International Maritime Organisation’s 2050 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and in 2014 launched a Green Fee scheme that offers financial incentives to ship owners who adopt energy efficient ship designs that reduce fuel consumption and air pollution.

Isle of Man Ship Registry background

Based in Douglas on the Isle of Man, the Isle of Man Ship Registry is one of the most respected registries in the world, consistently appearing at the top of the Paris MoU White List which ranks registries by performance. The Registry is a quality flag of choice, a bespoke choice, that offers reliability and quality of service. The registry is a Category One member of Red Ensign Group and International Registry.