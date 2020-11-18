2020 November 18 15:02

Svitzer and Caterpillar Marine sign Global Services Agreement

Svitzer and Caterpillar signed a Global Services Agreement designed to increase vessel up-time, drive service efficiency, and extend Svitzer’s overall service experience with Caterpillar. As the world’s largest tug operator, Svitzer provides towage and sustainable marine solutions to customers in 30-plus countries across four regions.

This lifecycle agreement will include coverage for more than 100 Svitzer tugs powered by Cat® Marine engines. A focused Caterpillar team working with the global Caterpillar dealer network will execute the terms of the contract.

With towage operations serving 34 terminals and 120 ports in the Americas, Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Svitzer currently works with 27 Cat dealers globally to perform maintenance and repair services.



About Caterpillar Marine:

Caterpillar Marine, with headquarters in Houston, Texas, groups all the marketing and service activities for Cat® and MaK marine diesel, dual fuel, and gas power systems within Caterpillar Inc. The organization provides premier power solutions in the medium and high-speed segments with outputs from 93 to 16,800 kW in main propulsion and 10 to 16,100 ekW in marine generator sets. The sales and service network includes more than 2,100 dealer locations worldwide dedicated to support customers in ocean-going, commercial marine and pleasure craft wherever they are.



About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product lifecycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments — Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation — and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.