  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 18 11:48

    Draft for the National Transport System Plan approved in Finland

    The Ministry of Transport and Communication of Finland says a parliamentary steering group has approved a draft for the 12-year national transport system plan to be sent out for consultation. It has been published in the Gateway to Information on Government Projects.

    The next step is to assess the impacts of the draft plan. The plan and the results of its impact assessment will be sent out for consultation in January 2021.

    The national transport system plan has been prepared at parliamentary level and in close interaction with stakeholders since June 2019.

    The national transport system plan aims to add a longer-term perspective to the development of the transport system across Finland. The plan is approved for 12 years at a time.

    “Our aim has been to improve efficiency, accessibility and sustainability throughout the country. Both businesses and citizens can better anticipate the provision of transport services. With better planning we can make full use of the EU funding,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

    “The draft plan that was now published pays even more attention than before on the condition of our transport network, which will result in a reduction of the repair debt. Development needs are being identified throughout the country and I will respond to them when the plan is being implemented, says Minister Harakka.

    The draft plan includes substantial measures to develop travel chains and public transport services, among other things. In addition, the transport system will be improved by investing heavily in the utilisation of information and digitalisation. The draft plan also contains guidelines on how transport issues will be dealt with in future agreements between the state and urban regions, for example.

    The previous draft version of the transport system plan was published in September 2020. After that, the parliamentary steering group has outlined the economic framework from 2025 onwards.

    Until 2024, the annual funding levels would be in line with the General Government Fiscal Plan.

    According to the draft plan, the funding for basic transport infrastructure maintenance would be increased to EUR 1.4 billion a year starting from 2025.

    The funding for the development investments would be around EUR 500 million a year. According to the draft plan, the central government would allocate approximately EUR 6.1 billion to the development of the transport infrastructure network during the first 12-year planning period from 2021 to 2032, of which some EUR 3.35 billion would be available for new development projects. The development funding would be divided so that 44% be allocated for roads, 52% for the rail network and 4% for waterways.

    In the preparation of the draft plan, the needs for the development of the transport network, including the state network, have been compiled in a strategic situational picture of the transport network. The national transport system plan defines how the transport network will be developed and the funding allocated.

    Parliament will ultimately decide on the state funding in connection with the annual budgets.

    The impacts of the draft plan will be assessed in November–December 2020.

    The draft plan and the results of its impact assessment will be sent out for consultation in January 2021. The comments will be taken into account when the plan is finalised.

    The Government will submit the first national transport system plan as a report to Parliament in spring 2021.

    Based on the national transport system plan and the strategic situational picture of the transport network, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency will draw up an investment programme for the state transport infrastructure networks for the next 6–8 years. The investment programme to be drawn up for the first time in 2021 is a knowledge-based view of how the development projects of the transport infrastructure network will be implemented. It will be used in the preparation of budget proposals.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
18:26 RF Prime Minister gives signal to launching new railway yard of Vostochny Port
17:49 Isle of Man Ship Registry chosen to flag New Zealand’s 2 new Interislander ferries
16:48 Printed editions of PortNews Media Group represented at Transport of Russia exhibition
16:25 Van Oord selects KENC Engineering for design lifting tool Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
16:14 Rosatom expects annual cargo traffic on NSR to reach 110-120 million tonnes by 2030
16:12 A.P. Moller - Maersk improves profitability in Q3 2020
15:56 NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to complete ship channel improvements
15:02 Svitzer and Caterpillar Marine sign Global Services Agreement
14:23 Port of Antwerp replaces the current system of PIN codes
13:45 Rechvodput signs state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class
13:12 Maashaven once again Rotterdam’s leading inland port
13:00 Rosneft's BoD approved sale of 10% in charter capital of Vostok Oil to Trafigura
12:24 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane technology to new customer in Georgia
12:11 Repair work starts on safety installations in the entrance fairway to Saimaa Canal
11:48 Draft for the National Transport System Plan approved in Finland
11:09 CMA CGM launches ACT with CMA CGM+
10:52 NCSP Group reports on its consolidated cargo turnover for January-September 2020
10:04 PSA's inspection report on Hammerfest LNG completed
09:43 Oil prices show mixed movements
09:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 18
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:13 Port of Antwerp is the first port in the world to operate under the standard of the European GDP rules
08:34 PD Ports welcomes freeports bidding prospectus

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system
17:28 DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system
17:28 Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels
17:05 MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering
16:35 Niestern Sander lays keel on shallow draft ice breaking walk to work vessel
16:20 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020
16:05 IMO adopts new requirements focusing on the safety while mooring
15:33 Global Ports Holding signs Taranto Cruise Port agreement
15:07 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
14:43 Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement
14:19 Winners of SPC 2020 bring tech innovation to maritime
13:56 Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
13:24 11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation
13:00 Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
12:36 Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem
12:17 Vitol partners with Wastefront to market liquid hydrocarbons made from recycled tyres
11:39 SCF Group increases net profit and contract backlog by more than double in first 9 months of 2020
10:51 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:15 Eco Valencia ready to enter service in the Mediterranean
09:52 Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China
09:50 Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 17
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies