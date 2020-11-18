2020 November 18 09:13

Port of Antwerp is the first port in the world to operate under the standard of the European GDP rules

Life sciences and Healthcare products require specific handling during distribution, which is laid down in the GDP (Good Distribution Practice) guidelines. Port of Antwerp has translated this for a maritime setting, making it the first port in the world to operate under the standard of the European GDP rules throughout the logistics chain, the company said in its release.



Belgium is an important hub for the Life sciences & Healthcare sector, and many multinationals have their offices here. 1 in 6 medicines exported from Europe set off from Belgium, and half of these medicines are produced here. GDP is a quality assurance system, meaning that the product quality of Life sciences & Healthcare products such as medicines, blood plasma, vaccines and medical equipment is guaranteed throughout the distribution process. And although this sector is primarily associated with air freight, there is an increasing demand for shipping by reefer container.

With 63,000 m² of warehouses that comply with the GDP guidelines, 8,000 plugs for reefer containers and a worldwide connectivity with more than 1000 destinations, the Port of Antwerp can play an important role in this respect. That is why Port of Antwerp has drawn up GDP guidelines for the deep sea freight and port logistics of these temperature-sensitive products. This means that the port is the first seaport in the world that can operate under European GDP rules, in all links of the logistics chain, including container terminals.