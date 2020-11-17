  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 17 13:24

    11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has awarded a total of S$1.625 million to 11 joint industry projects in the areas of maritime digitalisation and additive manufacturing for ship and marine parts. This was announced by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs at the Smart Port Challenge 2020 Finals today.

    “As the world’s busiest transhipment hub, Singapore must embrace technologies to ensure operations remain efficient. We believe that solutions that work in our busy waters are likely to work in other parts of the world. Hence, we proactively partner the industry and provide an environment that is needed to grow an innovative maritime ecosystem,” said Mr Chee.

    Building competitiveness and resilience in a post-COVID new normal

    Five of these projects will address operational resilience and productivity needs. Scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, these projects will help transform the way operations are carried out in a post-COVID new normal. The projects will also strengthen the resilience in the way these operations carried out.

    Deepening additive manufacturing capabilities

    Another six projects will look at using additive manufacturing for Singapore to become a hub for just-in-time provision of marine parts. The consortiums behind these projects aim to deepen additive manufacturing capabilities in Singapore and trial the use of at least 26 3D-printed parts onboard Singapore-registered vessels to test the viability of these parts. These projects are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022 and bring about greater efficiency and cost savings for the industry.

    MPA had launched joint calls for proposals in these two areas with the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) earlier this year and received 40 proposals from the maritime industry. Proposals were evaluated based on their technological innovation and differentiation, impact to the industry, and strength of capability development. The selected projects have been co-funded by MPA’s Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund, which aims to support maritime companies to digitalise and trial technologies that can help to develop Singapore as a centre of excellence for maritime R&D and technology solutions.

    Mr Michael Phoon, SSA Executive Director said, “The varied JIP projects by SSA members’ reflect the increasing focus on digitalisation and sustainability to meet long-term business competitiveness. We are very encouraged that from identifying some 100 ship parts in Phase 1, we will be trialling the use of at least 26 3D printed parts onboard Singapore-registered vessels in Phase 2. We look forward to the wider adoption and acceptance of such transformation technologies by the global maritime community.”

    Dr Ho Chaw Sing, NAMIC Managing Director said, “The MPA-NAMIC-SSA Joint Industry Programme has provided a platform for multiple industry cluster teams - comprising of 3D printing service providers, public-sector research performers, classification societies, and major ship companies - to accelerate the deployment of certified and field-trialled 3D printed maritime parts. This accelerated approach deepens the industry engagement, harnessing the collective resources and innovative capabilities to develop Singapore into a global AM hub for the maritime industry, cementing Singapore’s position as a world-class global maritime centre and hub port. Together with our partners, NAMIC will continue to scale efforts in pull-through from research into business outcomes for value capture through the adoption of additive manufacturing technology and solutions.”

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system
17:28 Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels
17:28 DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system
17:05 MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering
16:35 Niestern Sander lays keel on shallow draft ice breaking walk to work vessel
16:20 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020
16:05 IMO adopts new requirements focusing on the safety while mooring
15:33 Global Ports Holding signs Taranto Cruise Port agreement
15:07 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
14:43 Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement
14:19 Winners of SPC 2020 bring tech innovation to maritime
13:56 Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
13:24 11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation
13:00 Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
12:36 Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem
12:17 Vitol partners with Wastefront to market liquid hydrocarbons made from recycled tyres
11:39 SCF Group increases net profit and contract backlog by more than double in first 9 months of 2020
10:51 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:15 Eco Valencia ready to enter service in the Mediterranean
09:52 Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China
09:50 Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 17
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies
15:53 A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise
15:30 Colombo Port ranked as world’s 18th best-connected port
15:04 GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam
14:21 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:58 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
13:55 New 12,000 TEU class F-type containership joins Evergreen fleet
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
13:07 Okskaya Shipyard delivers first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 to Astrol
12:40 SCF concludes new project financing for two LNG carriers
12:26 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
12:03 MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"
11:49 Arktika icebreaker leaves for its first working voyage
11:02 Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport
10:38 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 13

2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe