2020 November 17 09:52

Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China

Austal Limited announced that Aulong Shipbuilding, a joint venture between Austal and Jianglong Shipbuilding, in China, has delivered a 42 metre, high-speed catamaran passenger ferry to repeat customer, Blue Sea Jet of China.

The new ferry, named “Xin Hai Chi”, was constructed at Aulong’s shipyard in Zhongshan City and is the third ship to be designed and constructed for Blue Sea Jet since 2016, the company said in its release.



Blue Sea Jet will operate “Xin Hai Chi”, with capacity for 272 passengers over two decks, in the waters of the Dawan District between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Aulong Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (Aulong) is a joint venture between Guangdong Jianglong Shipbuilding Company (Jianglong Shipbuilding) of Zhuhai, China and Austal Limited. It was established in June 2016 with the aim of pursuing commercial passenger and non-military vessel opportunities in mainland China.

Austal (with 40% ownership) has licensed a number of its proven, commercial aluminium vessel designs for marketing throughout mainland China and construction at Jianglong Shipbuilding’s established facilities in Guangdong province. Jianglong Shipbuilding (with 60% ownership) brings local shipbuilding infrastructure, experience and expertise, with close to 1,000 employees across two shipyards supporting the joint venture.