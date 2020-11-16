2020 November 16 15:04

GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam

Global Petro Storage Company (GPS) will construct a rail connection next to its current terminal in the port of Amsterdam. Three new tanks for the storage of ethanol will be added to its site as well. Combined, the volume of these tanks will total 15,000 m3, the company said in its release.



GPS is one of the first oil terminals to expand its activities with non-fossil storage. GPS contributes to an optimal rail connection to and from the port of Amsterdam. The GPS terminal will be the 15th terminal in the port connected to the rail network.



About Port of Amsterdam



The Amsterdam port region is one of the world’s largest logistics hubs. Handling 100 million tonnes in cargo traffic annually, Amsterdam is one of Western Europe’s Top 5 sea ports. The Port’s strategic and central location within Europe makes it easily accessible and ensures excellent connections to all major European markets.