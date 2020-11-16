2020 November 16 12:26

Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down

In January-October 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 85,038,600 tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 37,092,700 tonnes including 30,183,300 tonnes of coal and coke (+6%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 9% to 45,838,900 tonnes including 19,821,900 tonnes of crude oil (-14%) and 25,131,600 tonnes of oil products (-1%, year-on-year).

Handling of general cargo surged 2.2 times to 507,100 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 869,200 tonnes (+44%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 15% to 44,113 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %