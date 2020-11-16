-
Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down
In January-October 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 85,038,600 tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 37,092,700 tonnes including 30,183,300 tonnes of coal and coke (+6%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 9% to 45,838,900 tonnes including 19,821,900 tonnes of crude oil (-14%) and 25,131,600 tonnes of oil products (-1%, year-on-year).
Handling of general cargo surged 2.2 times to 507,100 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 869,200 tonnes (+44%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 15% to 44,113 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
81,509.7
87,493.2
85,038.6
97%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
29,916.9
35,248.4
37,092.7
105%
Ore
11.7
0.0
0.0
Coal, coke
23,775.2
28,594.3
30,183.3
106%
Mineral fertilizers
3,030.9
3,463.1
4,019.1
116%
Other
3,099.1
3,191.0
2,890.3
91%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
20.1
up
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
20.1
TIMBER
384.7
501.0
330.8
66%
GENERAL CARGO including:
313.0
232.6
507.1
up 2.2 times
Ferrous metal
109.0
150.6
444.4
up 3 times
Packaged
82.4
4.7
13.6
up 2.9 times
Other
121.6
77.3
49.1
63%
CONTAINERS
529.7
482.6
379.9
79%
Total teus
60,649
51,764
44,113
85%
including refrigerated containers:
156
393
209
53%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
935.5
604.1
869.2
144%
RO-RO CARGO
1.2
0.2
0.0
down
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
49,428.7
50,424.3
45,838.9
91%
Crude oil
22,828.6
23,032.5
19,821.9
86%
Oil products
24,585.2
25,484.3
25,131.6
99%
Liquefied gas
2,014.8
1,907.5
885.4
46%
