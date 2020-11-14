2020 November 14 06:26

PETRONAS marks start of business for LNG bunkering with completion of first delivery

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has officially launched its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, Johor, the company said in its release. Through a collaboration with Titan LNG, a leading LNG bunkering solution provider operating in Europe, the operation involved a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering transfer from MV Avenir Advantage, PETRONAS’ first LNG Bunkering Vessel (LBV) to SIEM Aristotle.



PETRONAS’ latest LNG bunkering solution is a part of the Company’s suite of cleaner energy solutions in meeting its customers’ emerging needs. These include the Virtual Pipeline System solution to deliver LNG to off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia that was launched in September 2020.



Under the PETRONAS Marine brand, the 7,500 cubic meter MV Avenir Advantage will be offering LNG bunkering business to promote the use of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel. This will also be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in South East Asia.



Commenting on the start of PETRONAS’ LNG bunkering business, PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin said: “With the LBV and the strategic location of our regasification facilities in Pengerang, Johor, and Sungai Udang, Malacca, we’ve strengthened Malaysia’s position as an LNG bunkering hub that provides reliable and cost-competitive cleaner energy solutions. Our LBV can also operate as an LNG carrier for delivery to small gas demand centers inaccessible by large conventional LNG vessels.”



PETRONAS’ LNG bunkering business also reflects PETRONAS’ commitment to sustainability and supports the implementation of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2020 regulations.



“As a progressive energy and solutions partner, customers remain at the heart of everything that we do”, Adnan added.



Established in 1974, PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️. As an integrated global LNG producer with over 37 years of experience, PETRONAS provides an uninterrupted supply of LNG to more than 25 countries around the world. PETRONAS has safely delivered more than 11,000 cargoes globally, sourced from its portfolio of facilities located in Malaysia, Australia and Egypt. PETRONAS is also the first global energy player to introduce the floating LNG concept in 2016, the PFLNG SATU, and introduced its deep-water FLNG, the PFLNG DUA, in 2019.



PETRONAS Marine brand is an integrated business providing multiple solutions in key bunker hubs across the globe including LNG, Low and High Sulphur fuel oils, marine gas oil and lubricants which are currently available through its network in South East Asia, Japan, Middle East and South Africa.