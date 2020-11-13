2020 November 13 14:03

Port of Long Beach survey released for community grants program

The Port of Long Beach has released a survey to gather public input on funding priorities for the Community Grants Program in 2022 through 2024.



Feedback from the survey, available in English here and in Spanish here, will directly inform staff’s recommendation for 2022 funding to the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners. It will also help assist the Port’s longer term planning in future years.



This survey will close on Dec. 10. Two virtual workshops are being held on Nov. 12 and Nov. 17 for the public to influence funding priorities