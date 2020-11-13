2020 November 13 12:01

Global Ports launches regular container train service from VSC terminal to Yanino Logistics Park

Global Ports announces launching of a regular container train service from the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) in the Primoriye Region to Yanino Logistics Park (“Yanino”) in the Leningrad Region as part of the development of the Group’s railway transportation service offering.



The trains depart from Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station leaving for Zanevsky Post station on a weekly basis. The travel time by rail is 11 days.



The new service is designed for the swift delivery of industrial and consumer goods that arrive from the Asia-Pacific region at VSC by regular sea lines to the northwest of Russia. As part of the cargo handling services at Yanino, clients are offered customs clearance (wh ere required), storage facilities, and further loading into containers or onto road vehicles. Future planned services will include cargo marking at the customs warehouse.



The first train from the Far East of Russia to the Leningrad Region on this service shipped 145 TEU of goods from South Korea.



Brian Bitsch, Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports noted: “The new service will enable our importer clients to reduce delivery times, on average, by 4 times compared to the alternative route via the Suez Canal, and manage their logistics costs, given that rail transportation avoids currency fluctuations.”



This service is the latest to be added to the network of domestic and transit routes of regular container trains formed by VSC and shipped from Nakhodka Vostochnaya station. It will also become the first regular railway service to be handled at Yanino. Currently, VSC ships domestic services bound to the stations of the Moscow Railways (Kupavna, Tuchkovo, Vorsino, Elektrougli, Selyatino, Kresty), Oktyabrskaya Railways (Khovrino station in Moscow and Avtovo station in Saint Petersburg), West Siberian Railways (Kleschikha), Krasnoyarsk Railways (Bazaikha) and Sverdlovsk Railways (Yekaterinburg-Tovarnyj), as well as a transit service bound to Malaszevicze station in Poland.