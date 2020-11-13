2020 November 13 13:28

Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time

The Port of Singapore was conferred the “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards held in Hong Kong on 9 November 2020. This is a testament to the Port of Singapore’s efficiency and continued leadership in driving maritime innovation.



“As a global hub port, the Port of Singapore continues to play a key role in keeping global supply chains going, particularly as the world economy starts re-opening. While we are humbled by this affirmation and thank the industry for their support, we will continue to strive to uphold high standards of service and drive initiatives that enable a low-carbon future for the maritime community,” said Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.



The AFLAS Awards is organised by Asia Cargo News to honour organisations for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were determined by votes cast by readers of the publication.