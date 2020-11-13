2020 November 13 09:48

Sevmorzavod shipyard launches main part of pontoon for floating crane of Project ПК-700

The non-self-propelled crane was ordered by Sevmash



On 12 November 2020, Sevastopol Marine Plant (Sevmorzavod shipyard, branch of Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), held a technological launching of the portside pontoon for a non-self-propelled floating crane of Project ПК-700.



The project customer - Production Association 'Northern machine–building enterprise' (Sevmash, a company of USC). The project designer - Sevastopol based CDB Corall.



The crane named after shipbuilding engineer Grigory Prosyankin was laid down on 9 November 2018. It is intended for all types of lifting operations and for transportation of cargo on the upper deck.



Key particulars: lifting capacity – 700 tonnes; length – 74.2 meters; width – 32.6 meters; height – 45 meters; displacement – 6,249 tonnes.



According to the statement, the shipyard currently manufactures the starboard pontoon. Three of its four blocks are ready.



The two pontoons will be assembled into a single hull on water with final welding to be conducted in a dry dock.



The ПК-700 is the second crane under construction at Sevmorzavod.



Sevastopol Marine Plant (Sevmorzavod shipyard) was founded in 1783. In March 2015, the Government of Sevastopol and Russia's shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation signed a Memorandum on Cooperation with the purpose of reviving the company. Currently, the Zvezdochka's Sevastopol unit specializes in shipbuilding, ship repair, manufacturing onboard and industrial equipment, engineering and manufacturing of metal structures. The company is on the list of organizations of Russia’s defense industry complex.

Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) was established in 1954. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



Related link:

Sevmorzavod lays down non-self-propelled floating crane of Project ПК-700, Grigory Prosyankin>>>>