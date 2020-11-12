2020 November 12 16:55

Pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, launched in Astrakhan

It is the second GPRN pontoon built in Astrakhan for Beluga Projects Logistic under the contract with Mashpromlizing JSC



Krassniye Barrikady facility of USC’s Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center has launched the non-self-propelled cargo pontoon of Project GPRN, Beluga-2, says press center of SSSRC.



According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Marina Strigina, Deputy General Director, Economic and Financial Affairs, Beluga Projects Logistic JSC, acting as a godmother during the ceremony.

Following the launching, the ship will undergo outfitting and then mooring trials upon completion of which it will be delivered to the customer.



The contract on construction of GPRN pontoons intended for Beluga Projects Logistic JSC was signed with leasing company Mashpromlizing JSC.



The non-self-propelled pontoons of Project GRPN are intended for sea/river transportation of mixed cargo on the deck. The will be operated in the northern region.

The pontoon of RS class has the following characteristics: LOA – 85.5 m, BOA – 16.5 m, depth – 4.5 m, freeboard draft – 3.11 m, unloaded displacement – 990.0 tonnes, load line displacement – 4,200 tonnes, capacity – 3,000 t.

The first non-self-propelled cargo pontoon of Project GPRN was launched at Krassniye Barrikady facility of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding on 27 October 2020.

Krasniye Barrikady plant was established more than 120 years ago. It specializes in construction of floating drilling rigs, platforms and different ships. In December 2018, the Arbitration Court of the Astrakhan Region recognized the shipbuilding plant as a bankrupt and initiated bankruptcy proceedings. In November 2018, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said the Corporation was still interested in the Astrakhan based shipyard in view of the need for more production facilities expected in the nearest future. In June 2019, Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) acquired the property of Krasniye Barrikady for RUB 955 million.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 60 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex (80%). The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

