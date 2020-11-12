2020 November 12 16:32

Port of Helsinki throughput in 10M’2019 fell by 7.3% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 5%

In January-October 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 9.3 million tonnes of cargo (-7.3%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 14.8% to 1.13 million tonnes, container throughput – by 5% to 425,097 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 1.7% to 499,745 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 56.2% to 4.33 million people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 15.8% to 5,832 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.